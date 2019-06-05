Earthquakes: Two 4.3 magnitude quakes strike off Southern California coast

Two magnitude 4.3 earthquakes struck Wednesday morning, centered just off San Clemente Island and 38 miles from Avalon on Santa Catalina Island, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 64 miles from Rancho Palos Verdes, 64 miles from San Pedro and 65 miles from Newport Beach.
The first quake was reported at 3:47 a.m.; the second at 7:32 a.m. Both quakes were felt over a wide area along the coastal region and as far north as the San Fernando Valley, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
There were no reports of damage or injuries.
The quakes come during a week punctuated by other small temblors in the region.
More than 400 small earthquakes have hit the Glen Avon area in Riverside County over the last few days. But experts don’t expect major seismic activity.
“Swarms of small magnitude events are relatively common in this area, extending from Riverside to Chino,” the Southern California Seismic Network said in a report. “Based on past historic recordings this swarm is only expected to generate events of magnitude less than 4.0.”
The network, a project by Caltech and the U.S. Geological Survey, said the area where the quakes have occurred has “no major mapped fault but relatively abundant small seismicity indicating a local network of small fractures and faults. Earthquakes in this area are probably related to the tectonic loading of the nearby San Jacinto and San Andreas faults.”
