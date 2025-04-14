Advertisement
California

5.2 magnitude earthquake strikes San Diego County, felt across Southern California

By Rong-Gong Lin IIStaff Writer 

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake shook San Diego County and large parts of Southern California on Monday.

The temblor was centered near the town of Julian and was felt across the region. There were no immediate reports of major damage or injuries.

The quake struck at 10:08 a.m. Julian is about 138 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

