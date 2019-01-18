Echo Park parents, rich and poor, joined forces to honor teacher picket line

Tempany Deckert Donovan is among those who could have sent her kindergartner to one of the L.A.’s status-symbol private schools that serve as status symbols in L.A.’s gentrifying neighborhoods. Her home is just down the street from Elysian Heights, but she had heard rumblings that it just wasn’t a great school. And on paper, that might seem like the case: In 2018, just 20% of students met the state standard for math while 31% met the standard for English.