Child dies of E. coli complication after exposure at San Diego Fair

Authorities say E. coli bacteria encountered at the San Diego County Fair has killed one child and sickened three others.
A Friday night release from the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency announced four confirmed cases linked to animal contact. While three cases didn’t result in hospitalization, a 2-year-old boy was hospitalized and died of a complication June 24.
The children, between the ages of 2 and 13, visited the fair from June 8 to 15 and had symptoms from June 10 to June 16.
The exact source of the bacteria is still under investigation, but all four reported having contact with animals at the fair.