For the first time in history, a woman will lead a U.S. Army infantry division

“Clearly, females are in the minority within the military, yet in every assignment I have held, my mostly male peers, subordinates and superiors, have supported me, treated me with respect, coached, mentored and advised me,” she told the Department of Defense news service following her promotion. “At the same time, I have been inspired by the incredibly strong and amazing women I have served with and for. Needless to say, I would not have achieved this rank without every one of them, from the professor of military science at Long Beach State, to the platoon sergeant I served with as a platoon leader, ranging all the way up to brigade commanders and the adjutant general.”