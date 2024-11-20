Here’s a look at the number of women serving in U.S. military combat roles
WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, has been outspoken about his opinion that women should not serve in combat roles.
Here’s a look at how many women are in such roles in the U.S. military, as of the 2024 budget year:
Women serving in special operations
— Navy Special Warfare combat crew: 2
— Air Force special operations: 3
— Green Berets: Fewer than 10
— Completed the Army Ranger course: more than 150
— Total serving in Army Special Operations Command as special forces, civil affairs, psychological operations and helicopter pilots, including in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment: 260 to 270
Artillery, infantry and armor units
Thousands of women have served or currently are in jobs that until 2015 were male-only.
MARINES:
— Officers in job categories previously restricted to men, including infantry, artillery and combat engineers: nearly 192
— Enlisted Marines in those jobs: 410
That number has steadily increased since 2018.
ARMY:
— Serving in infantry, armor and artillery jobs: Nearly 4,800
— Field artillery roles: More than 2,020
— Infantry: More than 902
— Armor: 864
The number of women in those jobs also has increased over the years.
Baldor writes for the Associated Press.
More to Read
Sign up for Essential California
The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.