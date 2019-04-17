American flag will stay on police cars in Laguna Beach

The Laguna Beach City Council voted Tuesday night to keep its American flag design on police cars.
The vote came after days of national debate about the design for the police vehicles, one that some local officials believed got out of hand.
Mayor Pro Tem Steve Dicterow told Times Community News on Monday that the council is simply facing “a very narrow decision” about the brightness of the colors, but that the issue had devolved into a broader national conversation about patriotism.
He said he had received hundreds of emails from people around the country, mostly in support of keeping the flag designs on the car.
At a recent council meeting, local artist Carrie Woodburn said the design scheme on the squad cars looked “aggressive.”
On Monday morning, Woodburn said she had received more than 150 messages via phone calls, texts, voicemails and emails from people who disagreed with her assessment.
Woodburn, whose parents served in the military, said she wasn’t objecting to the appearance of the flag, and perceived some of the missives as threats.
“I don’t really care too much about the design, other than what I said — it's bad art,” Woodburn said. “I’m being attacked for that because the narrative feeds a fire of division, which is what our culture has become.”