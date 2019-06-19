Body discovered on 101 Freeway forces closure of three northbound lanes

Three lanes of the northbound 101 Freeway through the Cahuenga Pass will be closed indefinitely after a body was discovered in the roadway early Wednesday.
The body was found about 5:30 a.m. near Mulholland Drive and initially forced the closure of the entire northbound section of the freeway. By 7 a.m. three lanes had reopened, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Footage from the scene showed patrol cars blocking an area directly under an overpass and directing traffic off the freeway.
The person has not been identified and it was not clear what led to the death.
City News Service contributed to this report