Wrong-way driver triggers deadly crash on 405 Freeway in Sepulveda Pass, CHP says

One person was killed and two others were injured in a multivehicle collision involving a wrong-way driver on the 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks, the CHP said.

A fatal wrong-way crash briefly shut down the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

An SUV was reportedly driving 60 to 70 mph northbound in the southbound carpool lanes of the freeway near Getty Center Drive just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

Three minutes after the initial call, the vehicle was reportedly involved in a three- to five-vehicle crash near Skirball Center Drive, the logs show. At least one person was killed in the crash, according to KTLA-TV.

The northbound 405 in Sherman Oaks was fully closed until after 6 a.m. when two lanes reopened.

Additional details on the identity of the person who was killed and the number of other injured motorists was not immediately available.