$620,000 worth of meth, cocaine and heroin seized in I-15 bust, Border Patrol says

U.S. Border Patrol agents intercepted an SUV on Wednesday night that was loaded with more than 150 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin worth more than $620,000, authorities said.
Agents stopped the Ford Explorer around 9 p.m. on the northbound 15 Freeway near the Temecula Border Patrol substation, spokeswoman Mary Beth Caston said in a statement.
A drug-sniffing dog led agents to the back of the SUV, where they found dozens of bundles of drugs, Caston said.
The agents found more than 114 pounds of methamphetamine worth about $230,000; more than 27 pounds of cocaine valued at roughly $277,000; and nearly 11 pounds of black tar heroin worth roughly $114,000.
The driver, a 36-year-old man, and his passenger, a 41-year-old man, were both identified as Mexican citizens, Caston said. They were detained and turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department on charges of suspicion of drug smuggling.
Border Patrol agents seized the SUV.