Torrance police make arrest in bowling alley shooting

Torrance police on Monday announced that an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting at a bowling alley that left three people dead and four others injured.
More details will be released at a news conference scheduled for 4 p.m., authorities said.
Friday’s fatal confrontation at the Gable House Bowl began with a fight between customers, officials said. Shouts erupted near the entrance, prompting patrons to flee to the back of the building shortly before midnight.
Police said three men died at the scene. Authorities later identified them as Los Angeles residents Michael Di’Shawn Radford, 20; Astin Kyle Edwards, 28; and Robert Earl Meekins Jr., 28.
Two injured men were taken to a hospital, and two others opted to seek medical attention on their own.
In the hours following the shooting, mourners flocked to Gable House, part of the Torrance community for more than 50 years, leaving it decked with dozens of balloons and candles.
The business reopened Sunday, drawing a steady stream of regulars and supporters.
Police have yet to release information on where the shooting occurred inside the bowling alley.