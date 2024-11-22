A grisly discovery in a burning Lancaster home: 19-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of 4

A Lancaster home was the site of a quadruple shooting early Saturday. Three people died at the scene and the fourth died later.

Homicide investigators arrested a 19-year-old suspect after four people were fatally shot and left inside a burning Lancaster home in the early hours of Saturday morning, authorities said.

Miguel Sandoval of Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of murdering Edwin Garcia, Christine Aca-ac, Matthew Montebello and Janvi Maquindang, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. His charges will be presented to the L.A. County district attorney’s office for filing consideration on Monday, investigators said.

L.A. County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to a call for service in the 44500 block of Tabler Avenue in Lancaster at 1:27 a.m., authorities said. Upon arriving, they found a one-story home in flames.

What was found inside was grisly — three men and a woman, all described as in their 20s, bleeding from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Three victims died at the scene, while a fourth was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to the Fire Department. Firefighters extinguished the blaze shortly after 2 a.m., at which time the cause was under investigation.

Investigators said a fifth person, a 16-year-old girl, was also home at the time of the incident but was not injured, according to ABC7. She called 911 and hid in her bedroom before being rescued by deputies.

Investigators believe it was an isolated incident and no further details are being released about the case at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or report an anonymous tip at (800) 222-8477.