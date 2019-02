A brush fire near Lake Isabella in Kern County on Saturday destroyed five homes and forced the mandatory evacuation of hundreds of residents in the hillside community. The Calgary fire erupted about 1:30 p.m. near Dollar Street and Old State Road in Wofford Heights, which is on the northwest side of the lake, authorities said. Dozens of Kern County and U.S. Forest Service firefighters are battling the blaze, which is continuing to threaten homes.

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)