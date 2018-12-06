As California wildfires displace low-income residents in wine country, tech industry continues to bolster Bay Area wealth

Most recently, the Camp fire in Butte County displaced tens of thousands of people in and around the town of Paradise, a primarily agricultural area of the Sierra Nevada foothills. Altogether, an unprecedented 21,000 homes across Northern California have been lost in the last 14 months to fire. The disaster has triggered a sharp increase in housing costs as the region struggles to absorb those who were left homeless. Many of those who fled the fire are now facing the prospect of having to leave the area.