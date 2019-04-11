Man convicted in Chinatown double murder in L.A. faces life in prison

On Jan. 26, 2017, Dao went to Hop Sing Tong, a 143-year-old Chinatown social club popular among older Chinese immigrants, and disrupted a mah-jongg game, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. Authorities have previously said that Dao demanded $400 to retrieve his impounded vehicle. He was apparently upset with the club, which often gives immigrants money for emergency financial issues, because he felt they hadn’t given him enough to get his car back.