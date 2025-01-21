Families of Monterey Park shooting victims sue gunman’s estate, studio where attack took place

People mourn at a memorial for the 11 people killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park.

Relatives of four victims of a Monterey Park shooting are suing the gunman’s estate and the dance studio where the attack took place, claiming wrongful death.

The lawsuits were filed Friday in Los Angeles County Superior Court by the relatives of Xiujuan Yu, Yu Lun Kao, LiLan Li and Mymy Nhan, who were among those killed when Huu Can Tran opened fire at Star Ballroom Dance Studio on Jan. 21, 2023.

Representatives for Star Ballroom and Tran’s estate could not be immediately reached for comment.

All four lawsuits allege wrongful death, assault and battery against Tran’s estate and wrongful death, liability and negligence against the ballroom.

The lawsuits allege that the owners and managers at Star Ballroom “were negligent in failing to take reasonable steps and to employ security measures” including “security guards, video cameras and adequate lighting to protect patrons ... from the criminal acts of Huu Can Tran.”

They also allege that the owners and managers knew that “similar incidents of criminal activity” had occurred in and around the dance studio and failed to warn patrons of the dangers. The lawsuits do not, however, detail what these other incidents were.

Kevin Tang, who was wounded by Tran, is also suing Tran’s estate for assault and battery, and alleges negligence and liability by Star Ballroom. Tang suffered a left femur injury as a result of the attack and had to have surgery and take time off work to recover, according to the complaint.

Tran, 72, opened fire in the Star Ballroom during a Lunar New Year celebration, killing 11 people and wounding nine others.

After unleashing 42 rounds, Tran went to the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in nearby Alhambra, where he was disarmed by Brandon Tsay, whose family owns the studio.

Tran died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a standoff with police on Jan. 22, 2023.

The plaintiffs in all five lawsuits are represented by attorney Danny Soong and seek unspecified punitive damages against Tran’s estate and unspecified compensatory damages against the studio.

Star Ballroom was a well-loved community gathering space for dance, self-expression and celebration of Chinese culture. It was located at 122 W. Garvey Ave. and did not reopen following the mass shooting, which is the deadliest in modern Los Angeles County history.

“I don’t think I want to reopen again,” owner Maria Liang told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune in May 2023. “It’s still difficult to return to the same spot to work.”

Then-President Biden and then-Vice President Kamala Harris visited Monterey Park following the shooting and consoled the victims’ families.

Two months later, Biden returned to the city to unveil executive action aimed at curtailing gun violence. Biden also invited Tsay to be a guest of honor at his 2023 State of the Union address.