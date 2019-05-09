Someone burned a puppy, cut her tail and dumped her. A $10,000 reward may nab culprit

An animal rescue center is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can help find the person who severely burned a puppy and then dumped her in a trash can over the weekend.
The pup was found around 1 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a shopping center on Harrison Street in Coachella, according to Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation, a Sherman Oaks-based shelter.
The young dog was found in a plastic Walmart bag with severe burns on her back and tail, part of which had been cut off, the organization said.
“It appears as if she was burned with a caustic substance, or a metal object like an iron,” the organization said on its website. “She is only a few weeks old … and cannot walk due to being beat and assaulted.”
The puppy, named Hope, is recovering at the rescue center under 24-hour monitoring.
The daughter of the woman who found Hope, Alejandra Espinoza Zazueta, reached out to supporters on social media and started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the puppy’s medical bills.
Dodgers reporter Alanna Rizzo stepped up to cover more than $1,600, according to Espinoza Zazueta’s Instagram account.
Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation asked the public to send any information about the puppy’s abuse to them through their website.