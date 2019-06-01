Bookkeeper for mastermind of college admissions scandal will plead guilty

The letters Masera furnished from Singer’s charity appeared to be a particular sweetener to parents who took part in the scheme: One Northern California father, who pleaded guilty to three felonies earlier this month, used the letter to write off a “contribution” totaling more than $250,000 in 2016. Bruce Isackson acknowledged in court that the payment — made in Facebook stock — went toward a six-figure bribe to ensure his daughter was admitted to UCLA as a soccer recruit.