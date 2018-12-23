Longtime Hotel del Coronado elevator operator likes taking guests for a ride

Lounsbury sometimes tells his riders about L. Frank Baum, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” author who wrote three of the book’s 13 sequels while wintering in Coronado. Mentioning Baum is one way he explains why he keeps coming back to a job that is obsolete almost everywhere else.“This is the Emerald City,” he said, “and you never know what’s going to happen in the Land of Oz.”