Retro signs, wallpaper and keys. At these motels, the delight is in the details

I am a photo fellow at the L.A. Times, and recently spent three days photographing for the Motel California project at the Skyview Los Alamos. What immediately struck me was how tucked away in the hills the motel was, even with its close proximity to the freeway. While only two hours away from L.A., I felt like I was in a totally different place.
The motel turns 100.
I captured the iconic yellow “Motel” sign by the pool, the turquoise Moke shuttle, and lots of unique fixtures. Having three days to photograph an assignment is rare in daily news, so I felt lucky to be able to spend more time in certain spots of the property and reshoot in different lighting situations. Good light is critical to making a good photo, so I made the most of golden hour during my visit. All of the pops of orange, yellow and teal around the property complemented warm light well. I loved that most of the plants were succulents and cactuses, giving the place a desert feel on the Central Coast. When I look at all the photos as a whole, I feel the sense of calm and warmth I experienced while I was there.
— Juliana Yamada, photography fellow
Rocky details at the Pearl. (Megan Morello / For The Times)
Decorative brick from the Mojave Sands Motel in Joshua Tree. (David Fouts / For The Times)
Alamo Motel sign in Los Alamos, from left. Peach Tree Inn sign in San Luis Obispo. Motel Capri sign in San Francisco. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
The Skyview Motel sign, from left. The River Lodge sign in Paso Robles. The Pacific Motel sign in Cayucos. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times; Jacob Tovar / For The Times)
The entrance to the Norman restaurant at the Skyview Motel.
The pool viewed through decorative pool-side furnishings at the Skyview Motel. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)
The toilet paper at the Hotel Wren is marked with its initials. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
Folded toilet paper at the Skyview Motel. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)
A detail of a patio pillow at The Pearl Hotel. (Megan Morello / For The Times)
A detail of the shower handle in a room at the River Lodge. (Jacob Tovar / For The Times)
Old-school keys from the Hacienda del Sol, from left, in Borrego Springs, the Skylark Hotel in Riverside and Glen Oaks Resort Adobe Motor Lodge. (Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)
A detail of a bedroom door at the Mojave Sands Motel. (David Fouts / For The Times)
Two robes hang in a room at the Surfrider Malibu. (Al Seib / For The Times)
Cocktails served at the Trixie Motel in Palm Springs. (David Fouts / For The Times)
The cocktails at Ponyboy at the Pearl Hotel in San Diego. (Megan Morello / For The Times)
A guest’s dog wanders near the pool area of the Pearl in San Diego. (Megan Morello / For The Times)
A rabbit hops away at the Mojave Sands Motel in Joshua Tree. (David Fouts / For The Times)
The outdoor shower at the Skyview Motel. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)
A wooden outdoor patio chair at the Mojave Sands Motel in Joshua Tree. (David Fouts / For The Times)
Pool-side textures on the grounds of the Pearl Hotel. (Megan Morello / For The Times)
The pool steps at the Trixie Motel. (David Fouts / For The Times)
