Rare corpse flower ready for stinky appearance at Cal State Long Beach

The Amorphophallus titanum, which means “giant, misshapen phallus,” is native to the rainforests of the Indonesian island of Sumatra and is also known as a Titan Arum. The plant is billed as the world’s largest flower but is technically an “inflorescence,” or a cluster of flowers. When it blossoms, the plant can stand more than 6 feet tall and open to a diameter of 4 feet.