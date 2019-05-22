Rare corpse flower ready for stinky appearance at Cal State Long Beach

What’s 4 feet tall, rare and stinky all over? It’s the giant corpse lily, expected to bloom this week at Cal State Long Beach.
The notoriously pungent flower is expected to unfurl late Wednesday or Thursday, marking an appearance that occurs only once every five to 10 years. The bloom, when revealed, will showcase a colorful maroon interior and give off an overwhelmingly putrid smell that is often compared to rotting meat.
The Amorphophallus titanum, which means “giant, misshapen phallus,” is native to the rainforests of the Indonesian island of Sumatra and is also known as a Titan Arum. The plant is billed as the world’s largest flower but is technically an “inflorescence,” or a cluster of flowers. When it blossoms, the plant can stand more than 6 feet tall and open to a diameter of 4 feet.
The ultra-rare blooms usually last only about 24 hours, during which time the plant heats itself to more than 90 degrees — approximately the temperature of a human body — in order to release a chemical scent that attracts insects for pollination.
Brian Thorson, the botanical curator and botany technician at Cal State Long Beach’s biological sciences department, nicknamed the campus’ corpse lily “Phil,” after Dr. Philip Baker, a late professor of botany at the university.
The Huntington Library, Art Collections and Botanical Gardens in San Marino was the first California institution to bloom the corpse flower, in 1999. The gardens now house 44 of the plants, which remain one of the Huntington’s biggest attractions.
In 2018, fans of the smelly plant eagerly anticipated the bloom of a corpse flower nicknamed “Li’l Stinker” at the Huntington with an Instagram countdown and live broadcasts on Facebook.
The plant failed to bloom but it still garnered a steady stream of visitors.
City News Service contributed to this report.