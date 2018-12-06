Police investigating threat written in graffiti at Cal State Northridge

Authorities Wednesday were investigating a threat written in graffiti that was scrawled in black marker in a building at Cal State Northridge.
University police said they were aware of and investigating the graffiti, a photo of which was posted on Twitter late Wednesday.
“Mass shooting in Sierra Hall 12/12/18,” the vandal wrote, above a swastika.
In a statement on Twitter, the university condemned the “hateful language and symbols” and said it was working to remove the graffiti.
“CSUN is aware of the hateful and offensive graffiti in Sierra Hall. CSUN Police are investigating this use of hateful language and symbols and threat against our community,” the university said. “CSUN condemns this in the strongest possible terms.”