Advertisement
California

Convicted rapist spray-painted swastikas in Ventura while on parole, police say

A close-up of handcuffs atop a white page with fingerprints.
(Justin W Dennis / stock.adobe.com)
By Clara HarterStaff Writer 

A convicted rapist has been rearrested in Ventura on suspicion of spray-painting swastikas throughout the city and then documenting the hate crimes on social media in an effort to sow fear, authorities said.

John Williams, 30, was arrested Sunday and booked at the Ventura County Jail on suspicion of vandalism, a hate crime and a parole violation after officers connected him to at least five reports of spray-painted swastikas, according to the Ventura Police Department.

“It appeared that Williams was spray painting swastikas and then taking photos of them and uploading to social media in an effort to give the appearance that other people were committing hate crimes and spreading fear,” the department said in a statement.

Advertisement
Los Angeles, CA - June 18: Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon, joined by members of SEIU Local 2015 and other local leaders, addresses a news conference held on the steps of Hall of Justice on Friday, June 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

Ex-Torrance police officers charged with spray-painting swastika on car

Two former Torrance police officers were charged with spray-painting a swastika inside of a resident’s car, and prosecutors are now reviewing hundreds of cases involving the ex-cops, officials said.

Williams was convicted of forcible rape in 2019 after pleading guilty to the 2015 crime, according to court records. At the time of his most recent arrest, he was on parole for the rape conviction, Police Department spokesperson Cmdr. Sarah Heard confirmed.

The suspected serial swastika spray painter has a history of parole violations, court records show. Just 10 days before his most recent vandalism arrest, he was booked into Ventura County Jail on a parole hold, according to the county’s inmate log.

On Sunday morning, the department received a call from a business in the 1000 block of East Front Street near downtown Ventura reporting that someone had spray-painted a swastika on a wall of their property. Officers reviewed surveillance camera video of the crime and identified the suspect as Williams, police said.

Advertisement

Then they received four more calls regarding swastikas spray-painted on public and private property throughout the city.

While investigating the first vandalism, officers spotted Williams riding an electric scooter near Main and Ash streets. They said they made an enforcement stop and found evidence connecting him to the crimes.

Williams is being held on $250,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, according to the county’s inmate log.

Advertisement

He was booked on four counts of felony vandalism, one count of misdemeanor vandalism, one count of misdemeanor hate crime, one felony count of violating parole and one misdemeanor count of being in possession of a stun gun with a prior felony conviction, according to the inmate log.

The U.S. has seen a significant surge in antisemitic hate crimes and vandalism in recent years.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: A member of the New York Police Department patrols in front of the synagogue Congregation Bais Yaakov Nechamia Dsatmar on October 13, 2023 in the Williamsburg neighborhood in the borough of Brooklyn in New York City. Security has increased in New York City in the wake of the Hamas attack on Israel and after a former leader of Hamas called for Friday the 13th to be a global Jihad day. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

World & Nation

How antisemitism came roaring back into American life

Even before the Gaza war, antisemitism was on the rise. That has deeply unsettled many American Jews, accustomed to seeing the U.S. as a safe haven.

In the 12-month period after the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7, 2023, the Anti-Defamation League reported more than 10,000 antisemitic incidents in the U.S. — a 200% increase from previous years and the highest number recorded. This included more than 1,840 incidents of antisemitic vandalism.

L.A. County saw a 91% increase in anti-Jewish hate crimes from 2022 to 2023, the latest year for which data are available. The number of incidents rose to an all-time high of 242 from 124.

In 2023, a Los Angeles man was charged with spray-painting swastikas on more than a dozen vehicles. Swastika graffiti have also been found in Santa Monica, West Hollywood, San Dimas, Calabasas and on the campuses of USC and UCLA.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. While at the Daily News, she published a series on fentanyl addiction that won a first-place investigative journalism award from the L.A. Press Club. Harter majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University. She loves surfing and, when not reporting, can most likely be found in the ocean.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement