Whale carcass washes ashore along Zuma Beach in Malibu amid strong surf

The carcass of a 12-foot whale washed ashore at Zuma Beach in Malibu early Friday, prompting beachgoers to try unsuccessfully to push the mammal back out to sea amid strong surf.
The animal, which lifeguards suspect could be a pilot whale, showed up along the shore Friday morning. Video footage showed several people trying to push the whale back out to sea as well as two others trying to drag the animal farther out. Their efforts were impeded by 4- to 6-foot waves, which continued to push the whale toward the shore.
“This is pretty rare for us,” Ryan Addison, a lifeguard captain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said of the whale’s arrival.
Officials from the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County are expected to take tissue samples from the whale in an effort to determine the species and how it died, Addison said.
Addison said large waves rolling in through the day might prevent lifeguards from being able to tow the animal back out to sea, where it can decompose in the open ocean. A dead whale on the beach can create a very smelly problem.
In Orange County, a dead humpback whale named Wally kept threatening to wash ashore over the course of two weeks in 2016. Wally was twice towed out to sea after floating close to Newport and then again in Dana Point and San Clemente.
Eventually, the whale washed ashore at Grandview Beach in Encinitas, and local contractors had to cut up the body and haul it off the beach, an arduous process that took about two days.