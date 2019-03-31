Fight in Dodger stadium parking lot after six-hour game sends man to hospital

A 47-year-old man ended up in the hospital after a fight in the Dodger Statdium parking lot following Friday night’s marathon six-hour game, police said.
The man apparently got into a dispute with another man that turned physical sometime after midnight Saturday, following the Dodgers game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, said Officer Rosario Cervantes, of the Los Angeles Police Department. The Dodgers lost 5-4 in what was the longest regular-season game in the stadium’s history.
The injured man was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
No arrests have been made and the cause of the fight remains under investigation, Cervantes said. It was not known if the game was a factor in the fight.
No information was immediately available about the other man, he said.
Dodger fans expressed wariness about the violence.
"You bring your family here,” Kimberly Johnson, who was with her two young daughters, told ABC7 before Saturday night’s game. “Obviously, we have two little ones. You just don't want to bring any danger to them and stuff like that."