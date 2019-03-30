Dodgers fall to Diamondbacks, 5-4, in longest regular-season game in Dodger Stadium history

The trouble began when Pedro Baez struck out Nick Ahmed swinging at a fastball but had the ball bounce away from Russell Martin, who was playing his first game as a Dodger since 2010. The catcher couldn’t retrieve it and throw out Ahmed at first base in time. Next, Baez walked Alex Avila. An infield meeting followed. It proved to be the Dodgers stalling to get Kelly extra time in the bullpen. Once the group dispersed, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled Baez and gave the ball to Kelly.