Driver with a previous is DUI arrested in Pomona crash that killed a 6-year-old boy

A 19-year-old Pomona man who was previously convicted of driving under the influence has been arrested on suspicion of another DUI in connection with a crash that killed a 6-year-old boy.
Franky Provencio was driving a 2001 GMC Yukon north on White Avenue in Pomona on Tuesday when he crossed into opposing traffic and collided head-on with a southbound vehicle, according to the Pomona Police Department.
The other driver, Peter George of Upland, and his son Julian were on their way to a pet shop after school to get a new fish for the boy when their vehicle was struck, according to a GoFundMe page created by their family members. Julian died at the scene. He was not properly secured in a child seat, according to the Pomona Police Department.
“Julian lost his life in this tragic accident,” the fundraising page reads. “He was 6 years old, loved school, his siblings and so full of life.”
Peter George remains hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities said in a statement issued Thursday that their investigation revealed George had also consumed alcohol before the crash, but his level of intoxication at the time is unknown. Investigators are still following up. The family, on its GoFundMe page, said they didn’t believe George had any alcohol in his system before the crash.
Provencio and his passenger both suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment. His passenger was treated and released.
Investigators determined that Provencio was driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or both. He has a suspended license and was on probation for a DUI conviction last year, according to police.
“As part of his court proceedings ... Provencio was warned of the dangers of driving while intoxicated,” the police noted in their statement. “Because of this advisement and Suspect Provencio’s actions, he is eligible for to be charged with murder.”
After Provencio is released from the hospital, he will be booked at the Pomona jail.