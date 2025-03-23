Two women killed, baby injured in wrong-way DUI crash on 60 Freeway in Pomona

A crash resulting from a wrong-way driver killed two people in Pomona on Saturday night.

Two women were killed and a 1-year-old child was hospitalized after a car being driven the wrong way by a motorist allegedly driving under the influence slammed into two vehicles on the 60 Freeway, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP received reports of a wrong-way car traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of the Pomona Freeway near the 71 Freeway about 11 p.m. Saturday.

Rick Rodriguez, 24, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs and was hospitalized with major injuries, the CHP said.

The wrong-way vehicle, a 2013 Honda Accord, collided head-on with a 2018 Honda Civic. The Accord spun out of control, striking another vehicle, a 2019 Toyota Highlander.

The two women in the Civic — a 29-year-old driver and her 39-year-old passenger, both from Huntington Park — were pronounced dead at the scene. The 1-year-old child, also in the Civic, suffered major injuries and was transported to Children’s Hospital of Orange County, the CHP said.

The driver of the Highlander, Veronica Segura, 47, of Commerce, was transported to Pomona Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

A SigAlert was issued for the westbound 60 between Ramona Boulevard and east of Garey Avenue, and the carpool lane and two other lanes were closed, according to a CHP spokesperson. The lanes were reopened at 4 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is encouraged to contact Officer J. Garcia at the CHP Baldwin Park Area Office at (626) 517-8500.