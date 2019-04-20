Archbishop to celebrate Easter Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels

Archbishop Jose H. Gomez will celebrate Easter Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angeles.
The archbishop will lead a Spanish-language mass at 1 p.m. at the cathedral, located at 555 W. Temple Street in downtown, church officials said. The Cathedral’s Father David Gallardo will celebrate the Mass in English at 10 a.m.
“Easter is a great day filled with hope and joy for us,” Gomez said in a prepared statement. “Christ is risen and we know we will rise with him! Easter tells us that God’s love is stronger than death.”
The feast of the Resurrection of Christ is the oldest and most important Christian celebration, according to the Catholic Church. Christians believe that, by rising from the dead, Jesus demonstrated his power over sin and death, manifesting his divinity as the Son of God.
According to the Christian Scriptures, Jesus is the long-awaited Messiah who offered his life for the sins of the world as was prophesied in the Hebrew Scriptures.