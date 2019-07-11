Explosion at Anaheim strip mall may have been illicit drug lab, authorities say

Authorities are trying to determine whether a business in a strip mall where an explosion and fire occurred late Wednesday in Anaheim was home to an illicit drug lab.
Firefighters and police responded to reports of an explosion at a strip mall at 410 S. Euclid St. shortly before 10 p.m. and discovered a small fire outside one of the units, which was quickly extinguished, according to fire officials. A man was seen running from the location with extensive burns to his body, authorities said.
Several cans of butane were found in the back of one of the businesses, and it appeared someone was trying to extract honey oil, Anaheim Fire and Rescue Capt. Mark Dunn told City News Service.
Butane honey oil extraction is a volatile process in which gases are heated to extract tetrahydrocannabinol, also known as THC, from marijuana. THC is the main psychoactive chemical in cannabis.
Several containers with what appeared to be marijuana products were found inside the unit, video from the scene showed.
Raul Molina, who owns a business inside the strip mall, said the explosion shook his store. When he looked outside, he saw a man in his 30s running from the damaged unit with burns on his face, arms and legs, Molina said.
“We tried to stop him, but he didn’t want to,” the shop owner said.
Authorities are hoping to speak with the man about the explosion. Fire officials red tagged the building and are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anaheim Police Department at (714) 765-1900.