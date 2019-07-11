Fire tears through commercial building in downtown's fashion district

A fire broke out in a commercial business in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday, triggering a large response from city firefighters and shutting down streets in the fashion district.
The blaze was reported at 4:19 a.m. along a single-story row of commercial buildings at 1220 S. Wall Street that house several children’s clothing stores, fire officials said. More than 100 firefighters responded to attack the blaze from the roofs of adjacent buildings and ladders extended high above the structure, officials said.
Plumes of thick smoke billowed from the building, blanketing nearby businesses. Flames, which appeared to be contained to one area of the structure, charred through the roof as firefighters blasted water at the business.
A portion of Wall Street and Pico Boulevard was closed as fire crews battled the blaze. No injuries have been reported. It was not immediately clear how the fire started.