AR-15, Nazi literature found inside home of man who threatened mass shooting, police say

A Bay Area man was arrested after authorities said he posted anti-Semitic threats in an online chat room and threatened to commit a mass shooting at a synagogue.
Ross Farca, 23, of Concord is charged with making criminal threats, possession of an illegal assault rifle and manufacturing an assault rifle, Concord police said in a statement posted to Facebook on Friday.
He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment, according to the East Bay Times. Bail was set at $125,000.
Authorities found an illegal AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, Nazi literature, camouflage clothes, a sword and high-capacity magazines in his home on June 10, the statement said. Police said records showed that Farca legally purchased an incomplete AR-15 rifle frame earlier this year, which was later used to construct a complete weapon.
The FBI found Farca’s comments online, which included threats to shoot law enforcement and claims that he had an assault rifle, Concord police said. No locations were specified in the posts, authorities said.
The East Bay Times reported that Farca used Steam, a popular video game platform, where his screen name “Adolf Hitler (((6 Million)))” was an apparent reference to the number of Jewish people killed during the Holocaust.
Farca reportedly wrote about being inspired by the Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand, calling the shooter there a “hero,” and the Poway synagogue shooting in San Diego County, according to the East Bay Times.
“I would probably get a body count of like 30 [Jews] and then like five police officers because I would also decide to fight to the death,” court records say Farca wrote in one post.
Farca was placed in a mental health hold in 2011, according to court records, which show he was fighting with police who had responded to a family dispute at his home. A worker at the Regional Center of East Bay, a facility that helps people with developmental disabilities, told authorities in 2015 she believed Farca fit the profile of a school shooter.
It is not clear whether Farca has an attorney.