Man seriously injured in explosion in Fullerton

A 59-year-old man was hospitalized Friday morning with serious injuries after an explosion in a parking lot in Fullerton, police said.
Officers responded shortly before 9 a.m. to reports of a loud explosion of an electrical box at 1100 S. Harbor Blvd., said Lt. Jon Radus, a spokesman for the Fullerton Police Department. But police said the electrical box was not the origin of the blast.
An injured man was found in the parking lot of a business area near a Denny’s restaurant. His face and hands were badly injured, Radus said.
The man was taken to a trauma center and is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.
Harbor between Orangethorpe and Southgate avenues will be shut down for several hours, and most businesses in the area were evacuated, Radus said.
No businesses were damaged, and no other injuries were reported, officials said. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.