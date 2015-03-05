Girl Scout cookie economics: Samoas most expensive, Oreos cheapest

We know that different parts of the country eat different Girl Scout cookies -- L.A. gets a Thin Mint with a smooth chocolate coating, San Francisco does not; Dallas gets Do-Si-Dos; Fort Worth do-si-doesn't. But how do some of the Girl Scouts annual cookie offerings compare when it comes to cost and calories? Check out the graphic below comparing Girl Scout cookies with Oreos and a couple of other major brands (in bold). Scroll down to get a side-by-side cookie comparison and click on your favorite to vote.

.11 .13 .13 .13 .16 .16 .20 .20 .24 .25 .27 .28 .31 .31 .31 .36 .36 .36 $.36 Samoas Tagalongs Peanut Butter Patties Rah-Rah Raisins Lemonades Thanks-A-Lot Caramel deLites Do-si-dos Milano milk chocolate Cranberry Citrus Crisps Peanut Butter Sandwich Mother's taffy cookies Savannah Smiles Thin Mints (ABC) Thin Mints (LBB) Chips Ahoy! Trefoils Shortbread Oreo Cost* per cookie 28 30 32 38 40 40 53 53 53 53 57 60 65 65 70 70 75 75 100 (Based on

nutrition facts) Mother's taffy cookies Lemonades Thanks-A-Lot Samoas Tagalongs Peanut Butter Patties Caramel deLites Rah-Rah Raisins Milano milk chocolate Do-si-dos Peanut Butter Sandwich Chips Ahoy! Oreo Thin Mints (ABC) Thin Mints (LBB) Cranberry Citrus Crisps Trefoils Shortbread Savannah Smiles Calories per cookie How do Girl Scout cookies compare?

Our interactive graphic looks at the differences between the cookies and which parts of the United States get which cookies. The ABC Thin Mints are crunchier; Little Brownie Thin Mints have that richer coating. Caramel deLites have more cookie; Samoas, more coconut. Tagalongs are heavier on the peanut butter than the Patties. The Peanut Butter Sandwich is crispier than its counterpart. Trefoils taste more buttery and Shortbread goes more for vanilla. Savannah Smiles have a powdered-sugar dusting; Lemonades are iced. Which cookie would you prefer to sink your teeth into?

*Cost per cookie was determined based on $5 a box, which is the cost set by the Girl Scouts in Los Angeles and Orange counties. The number of actual cookies per box could vary and was determined by the number of servings listed on each box. Costs for non-Girl Scout cookies were calculated using price of a standard box at Ralphs in downtown Los Angeles. The Girl Scout council for each ZIP Code is based on the council finder search tool on www.girlscouts.org. Bakers for each local council were determined by what was listed on each council's website.

Sources: Times reporting, Girl Scouts of the United States of America, ABC Bakers, Little Brownie Bakers

Graphics reporting by Rong-Gong Lin II, Rosanna Xia and Jon Schleuss

Graphics by Jon Schleuss / Los Angeles Times