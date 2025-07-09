Advertisement
Body found inside a Goodwill donation bin in Pasadena

Pasadena police found a body in a donation bin of a Goodwill Industries outlet.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Summer Lin
A dead body was found Tuesday inside a Goodwill donation bin in Pasadena, according to authorities.

The Pasadena Police Department responded to a report of a body near 340 S. Fair Oaks Ave. around 11 a.m., according to KTLA. The body was found by employees wrapped in a tarp inside a donation bin.

Fox News reported that the body had no visible signs of injury.

Calls to the Pasadena Police Department were not immediately returned.

The person was identified as an adult man, but further details, including his name or circumstance of his death, weren’t released.

This is a developing story that will be updated as details are released.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

