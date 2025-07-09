Body found inside a Goodwill donation bin in Pasadena

A dead body was found Tuesday inside a Goodwill donation bin in Pasadena, according to authorities.

The Pasadena Police Department responded to a report of a body near 340 S. Fair Oaks Ave. around 11 a.m., according to KTLA. The body was found by employees wrapped in a tarp inside a donation bin.

Fox News reported that the body had no visible signs of injury.

Calls to the Pasadena Police Department were not immediately returned.

The person was identified as an adult man, but further details, including his name or circumstance of his death, weren’t released.

Advertisement

This is a developing story that will be updated as details are released.