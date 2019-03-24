Granada Hills Charter High School wins California Academic Decathlon

Granada Hills Charter High School has won the California Academic Decathlon in Sacramento and will advance to the national competition next month, officials announced Sunday.
The team’s victory was announced by the school on Twitter. The students now move on to the national tournament, scheduled for April 25-27 in Bloomington, Minn.
The Granada Hills team will be seeking its seventh national title.
El Camino Real Charter High School, which won the state title last year, finished second in the competition.
In Academic Decathlon, nine-member teams of ninth- through 12th-grade students compete in academic contests in 10 categories plus the Super Quiz, a question-and-answer session that draws from all subjects. This year's state competition was themed “The 1960s: A Transformational Decade.”
Schools from LAUSD have won the national competition 18 times since 1987, and California has held the national title for the last 15 consecutive years.