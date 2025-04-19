Advertisement
High School Sports

Saturday’s high school baseball and softball scores

By Los Angeles Times staff

Saturday’s Results

BASEBALL

City Section

Environmental Charter 7, University 6

Fremont 9, King/Drew 4

Granada Hills 7, Palisades 0

Marshall 1, Hamilton 0

Rancho Dominguez 15, Animo Robinson 0

Southern Section

Azusa 14, Garey 4

Ayala 15, Ocean View 6

Bishop Amat 1, Paraclete 0

California 12, South Pasadena 1

Camarillo 10, Fillmore 1

Castaic 10, Heritage Christian 0

Claremont 7, Adelanto 3

Colony 5, Beaumont 2

Costa Mesa 8, Covina 7

El Modena 11, Orange 1

Foothill Tech 1, Canyon Country Canyon 0

Kearny 7, Channel Islands 4

La Mirada 12, West Ranch 4

Lennox Academy 10, Hawthorne 8

Linfield Christian 7, Rancho Christian 3

Moorpark 9, Thousand Oaks 2

Oak Park 7, Hoover 6

Quartz Hill 15, Windward 1

Ramona 6, Riverside North 3

San Clemente 7, Fullerton 5

Santa Barbara 5, Saugus 1

St. Bonaventure 8, Nordhoff 0

Temescal Canyon 10, Redlands 2

Ventura 5, Hart 2

Intersectional

Jurupa Hills 10, Central 2

Mira Costa 14, San Pedro 1

Rolling Hills Prep 35, Dorsey 3

San Fernando 8, Golden Valley 3

SOFTBALL

Southern Section

Beckman 8, Chino 4

Beckman 4, Warren 0

Big Bear 8, Santa Ana 8

Burbank Burroughs 11, Hart 2

Chaparral 10, Lakeside 9

Chino 15, Los Altos 2

Eastvale Roosevelt 17, Arlington 1

La Mirada 4, California 3

Los Altos 7, Warren 4

Orange Lutheran 14, South Hills 4

Oxford Academy 11, Portola 5

San Marino 23, Alhambra 11

Santa Fe 7, Downey 5

Schurr 10, Cajon 5

South Hills 14, California 4

West Ranch 8, Castaic 3

Whittier Christian 3, La Serna 2

Whittier Christian 5, Schurr 1

Intersectional

Granada Hills 5, Downey 4

Granada Hills 12, Santa Fe 2

Jurupa Hills 10, Central 2

Jurupa Hills 15, Central 14

