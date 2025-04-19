Saturday’s high school baseball and softball scores
- Share via
-
Saturday’s Results
BASEBALL
City Section
Environmental Charter 7, University 6
Fremont 9, King/Drew 4
Granada Hills 7, Palisades 0
Marshall 1, Hamilton 0
Rancho Dominguez 15, Animo Robinson 0
Southern Section
Azusa 14, Garey 4
Ayala 15, Ocean View 6
Bishop Amat 1, Paraclete 0
California 12, South Pasadena 1
Camarillo 10, Fillmore 1
Castaic 10, Heritage Christian 0
Claremont 7, Adelanto 3
Colony 5, Beaumont 2
Costa Mesa 8, Covina 7
El Modena 11, Orange 1
Foothill Tech 1, Canyon Country Canyon 0
Kearny 7, Channel Islands 4
La Mirada 12, West Ranch 4
Lennox Academy 10, Hawthorne 8
Linfield Christian 7, Rancho Christian 3
Moorpark 9, Thousand Oaks 2
Oak Park 7, Hoover 6
Quartz Hill 15, Windward 1
Ramona 6, Riverside North 3
San Clemente 7, Fullerton 5
Santa Barbara 5, Saugus 1
St. Bonaventure 8, Nordhoff 0
Temescal Canyon 10, Redlands 2
Ventura 5, Hart 2
Intersectional
Jurupa Hills 10, Central 2
Mira Costa 14, San Pedro 1
Rolling Hills Prep 35, Dorsey 3
San Fernando 8, Golden Valley 3
SOFTBALL
Southern Section
Beckman 8, Chino 4
Beckman 4, Warren 0
Big Bear 8, Santa Ana 8
Burbank Burroughs 11, Hart 2
Chaparral 10, Lakeside 9
Chino 15, Los Altos 2
Eastvale Roosevelt 17, Arlington 1
La Mirada 4, California 3
Los Altos 7, Warren 4
Orange Lutheran 14, South Hills 4
Oxford Academy 11, Portola 5
San Marino 23, Alhambra 11
Santa Fe 7, Downey 5
Schurr 10, Cajon 5
South Hills 14, California 4
West Ranch 8, Castaic 3
Whittier Christian 3, La Serna 2
Whittier Christian 5, Schurr 1
Intersectional
Granada Hills 5, Downey 4
Granada Hills 12, Santa Fe 2
Jurupa Hills 10, Central 2
Jurupa Hills 15, Central 14
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.