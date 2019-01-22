El Dorado Hills school where special needs student died will close

“Many districts, students and parents chose to stay with us over these last few weeks and we cannot express our heartfelt gratitude enough for their faith in GHS staff, the school, and program,” the school wrote. “But understandably, many parents and districts need a level of security which the [court’s] two-week stay could not provide. In the end, our loyalty is to our students, parents, and devoted staff, to offer them the opportunity to obtain security and stability.”