Body camera video appears to show 17-year-old pointing replica gun at officer before she is shot, police say

A 17-year-old girl killed by a Fullerton police officer last week appears to have been pointing a replica handgun at the officer when she was shot, according to body camera footage released by the Police Department on Friday.
The graphic 15-minute video, which also features emergency radio transmissions and statements from Fullerton police officials, provides the most complete account yet of the events leading up to the shooting of Hannah Williams along the 91 Freeway in Anaheim.
The on-duty K-9 officer was driving east on the 91 Freeway when he noticed an SUV speeding past him shortly after 7 p.m., according to a videotaped statement by Fullerton Police Lt. Jon Radus introducing the footage.
As the officer attempts to stop the vehicle for a possible speeding violation, it appears to intentionally collide with his patrol car before making an abrupt U-turn into oncoming traffic and coming to a stop facing the wrong way, Radus said.
When the officer approached the driver’s side door, Williams exited and pointed the replica gun at him, Radus said. She can be seen in the video walking toward the officer with her arms outstretched.
The officer opened fire, striking her. Williams died at a hospital.
Together with the body camera video, police also released a 911 call from Williams’ father in which he reported that his daughter had taken the family’s rental car without permission three hours earlier, and said he was afraid she might harm herself.
The call was received by Anaheim police about an hour and a half after Williams was shot, according to investigators.
Investigators had initially said that the replica handgun was found next to Williams but could not say whether she was holding it when she was shot, nor could they describe the nature of her encounter with the officer.
Williams’ family had expressed frustration with the pace and transparency of the investigation. In the days following the shooting, they said that they were not told exactly why Williams was shot, or how many times, or where.
The family has yet to comment on the police video.
The family has called on the state's attorney general to open its own investigation, and said they plan to commission an independent autopsy of Williams’ body.