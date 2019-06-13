Man detained after suspicious fire tears through Hermosa Beach home, injuring firefighter

A man was detained by arson investigators after a two-alarm fire tore through a three-story home under construction in Hermosa Beach early Thursday.
Firefighters responded to the home near Hermosa Avenue and 8th Street shortly before 2 a.m. and began trying to attack the blaze, according to Los Angeles County fire officials.
The tightly packed beachfront homes created challenges for the crew of firefighters on scene. Four homes were damaged in the blaze, which took about an hour for the crew to knock down.
One firefighter sustained minor injuries. Investigators are trying to determine what sparked the blaze.
“Right now, this is under investigation; it's not deemed an arson yet. But the L.A. County Fire Department Arson Unit does have someone detained, and they are going to be questioning him on the cause,” Inspector Brian Stevens of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told ABC7.