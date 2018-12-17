High surf warnings issued as Pacific swell brings big waves to California coast

Powerful and potentially destructive waves are expected to hit California’s coast through Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
West-facing beaches will be hit hardest, with waves in Northern California barreling as high as 50 feet. Farther south, waves as high as 30 feet could strike San Luis Obispo and the Santa Barbara coast north of Point Conception. High surf warning is in effect in those areas until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
A deep low-pressure center in the Gulf of Alaska and storm-forced winds are generating the Pacific swell, creating the potential for spectacularly large — and potentially dangerous — waves, said Tom Fisher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.
“Inexperienced swimmers and surfers should stay out of the water, stay off rock walls and jetties and stay well back from the water’s edge,” Fisher said. “Never turn your back to the ocean.”
Northern California and west-facing beaches will experience the most intense waves because they will bear the brunt of the swell. A high surf advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. Monday along the North Bay, Big Sur and Monterrey Bay.
Despite the big waves, the World Surf League on Sunday canceled this week’s Mavericks Challenge because of less-than-optimal conditions.
“The wind is good and conditions will be clean, but the swell will be dropping through the day on Thursday and we won’t have the consistency we need to run an excellent event,” the surf league said in a statement, adding that consistent 25-foot waves are ideal.
In Southern California, waves in Ventura County are expected to reach 8 to 12 feet, with sets up to 15 feet. In Los Angeles County, waves will be between 6 and 10 feet, with sets up to 12 feet at their peak Monday afternoon. A high surf advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported.
It’s not just the high waves that can make for a dangerous beach visit, Fisher warned. The Pacific swell causes strong rip currents, which can swiftly carry swimmers out to sea.
Boaters should be cautious too, Fisher warned. Although the waves may seem calm in the harbor, large breaking waves will appear closer to harbor entrances in Morro Bay and Ventura Harbor.
“We may have damage to piers and coastal structures,” Fisher said, “and we may have some beach erosion, where waves break into areas of sand and walk paths that normally don’t get it.”
The weather service warn that powerful waves are capable of sweeping people into the frigid, turbulent ocean water, and the shock of the cold water can cause cardiac arrest.