The 87th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade set for Sunday - that means street closures

The 87th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade gets underway Sunday evening, and that means several street closures along the parade route.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. and wind its way through Hollywood and Sunset boulevards and several other side streets with Erik Estrada, Laurie McKenzie, Montel Williams and Dean Cain as hosts. “Entertainment Tonight” host Nancy O’Dell will serve as grand marshal.
Those attending the parade are encouraged to arrive early and take the Metro.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area before and during the parade, which will travel along a 3.2-mile route, starting at Orange Drive and Hollywood Boulevard, heading east to Vine Street, then south and back west along Sunset Boulevard to Orange.
Festivities kick off with red carpet arrivals at 4 p.m. An hour later, parade goers can enjoy a pre-parade concert, featuring including Ashanti, Ruben Studdard and the Band of Merrymakers.
A number of celebrities are expected to appear, including Jerry Mathers from “Leave It to Beaver”; Burt Ward, who played the original Robin from the “Batman” TV series; David Archuleta from season 7 of “American Idol”; and Santa Claus, of course.
Grandstand seats are sold out, but free curbside seating is available along the parade route.