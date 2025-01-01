Advertisement
California

Rose Parade to kick off 2025 with petals and pageantry

A band performer wields a flag before a crowd.
The 136th Rose Parade began rolling down the streets of Pasadena at 8 a.m. New Year’s Day. Here, members of the 605 All Star Band perform in a run-up to the parade.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Jasmine Mendez
Connor SheetsHailey Branson-Potts and Justino Aguila
The 136th Rose Parade is set to kick off at 8 a.m. PST on New Year’s Day and roll along 5.5 miles of Pasadena streets before an anticipated crowd of hundreds of thousands.

The parade will be televised by networks including ABC, NBC, KTLA and Univision, and streamed on platforms including YouTube, Fubo and Pluto TV.

Celebrating this year’s parade theme of “Best Day Ever,” dozens of floats, marching bands and equestrian groups will traverse Colorado Boulevard through the heart of Old Pasadena.

The Rose Parade grand marshal is Billie Jean King, the tennis icon and gender equality activist who won 20 Wimbledon titles, 39 Grand Slam titles, and drew an audience of 90 million people worldwide for the televised 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” match in which she beat onetime national tennis champion Bobby Riggs.

When she was announced as the parade’s grand marshal in October, King, a Long Beach native, said it “is like a dream come true.”

“As a child, the annual Tournament of Roses Parade was a big deal in our home,” said King, 81. “We used to talk about it all year long. ... We looked forward to it every single year.”

The 2021 Rose Parade was canceled for the first time since World War II because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned to a smaller crowd in 2022, but attendance has been growing in the years since.

Candy Carlson, a spokeswoman for the Tournament of Roses, said in a statement to The Times that about 750,000 people lined the route in 2024, compared with about 700,000 in 2022, indicating a “strong return” to pre-pandemic crowd sizes.

“The consistent growth in attendance underscores the Rose Parade’s enduring appeal and the joy it brings to our community and visitors from around the world,” she said. “We’re confident this year’s parade will continue to draw a vibrant and engaged audience.”

After the parade, the Oregon Ducks will play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl, which is now the College Football Playoff quarterfinal. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN, with pregrame festivities beginning at 1 p.m. PST and kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m.

The Rose Parade is set to take place hours after a pickup truck driver plowed through a crowd in New Orleans’ French Quarter district, killing at least 10 people and injuring at least 30 in an act being investigated as a New Year’s Day terrorist attack.

The incident occurred around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday along Bourbon Street, which was bustling with New Year’s Eve revelers and visitors in town for the Sugar Bowl college football game at the nearby Superdome later in the day.

“He was hellbent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did,” said New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick.

CaliforniaBreaking News
