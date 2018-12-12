Man accused of arson in Orange County's massive Holy fire pleads not guilty

Months after several brief and raucous court appearances, the man accused of setting the massive Holy fire in Orange County pleaded not guilty Wednesday.
Forrest Gordon Clark, of Trabuco Canyon, was charged with arson days after the wildfire erupted Aug. 6 in Holy Jim Canyon, destroying at least a dozen cabins, forcing widespread evacuations and eventually chewing through more than 23,000 acres.
He was found mentally competent to move forward with court proceedings, Orange County officials said. The judge denied a motion by Clark’s attorney to reduce his bail, which is set at $1 million.
In early August, Clark made several outbursts during a brief court appearance that took place when the Holy fire was only 5% contained. At the time, he called the charges against him a “lie.” He was meant to appear in court the day before but refused to leave his jail cell.
Earlier the same week, he had given a rambling interview to a television reporter, saying he didn’t know anything about how the fire started.
When Clark appeared for his arraignment Aug. 17, a judge questioned his mental competency and ordered that criminal proceedings be suspended until a psychiatric evaluation could be completed.
Two mental health experts examined Clark, but a judge ordered a third evaluation in October after a conflict in opinion between the previous two doctors. In that review, Clark was found mentally competent, the Orange County district attorney’s office said.
Before his arrest, Clark was a well-known troublemaker among neighbors in the Trabuco Creek community.
Three weeks before the fire started, the chief of the Holy Jim Volunteer Fire Department, Mike Milligan, got two texts from Clark: “911 call sheriff,” then “It’s all going to burn.”
When the fire began, authorities quickly concluded its cause was arson.