Elusive hoodwinker sunfish washes ashore near Santa Barbara in first U.S. sighting

The Mola mola species is an open-water fish that swims in the depths of the Pacific Ocean. It floats up to the water’s surface to bask in the sun — hence its “sunfish” name. Despite its flat shape, the Molidae are not like flounder, which wiggle along the ocean floor. Instead, the Mola mola — the heaviest fish in the ocean, with some weighing more than 5,000 pounds — swims slowly in the deep ocean.