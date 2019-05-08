Advertisement

Immigration officials arrest man charged with killing 3 in suspected DUI case near Sacramento

By Associated Press
May 07, 2019 | 6:10 PM
| SAN FRANCISCO
Ismael Huazo-Jardinez, 33, faces charges of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and felony driving under the influence of alcohol, authorities say. He is now in ICE custody after he was released from jail on bail. (Sutter County Sheriff's Office)

Federal immigration agents Tuesday arrested a suspected drunken driver who was free on bail after being charged with plowing into a Northern California trailer home and killing three sleeping family members.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Paul Prince said Ismael Huazo-Jardinez, 33, is suspected of living in the country illegally. Prince said U.S. Border Patrol agents previously arrested Huazo-Jardinez in Arizona in 2011 and he voluntarily agreed to return to his native Mexico.

Prince said immigration officials don’t know when Huazo-Jardinez reentered the United States and declined to say where agents arrested him Tuesday.

Huazo-Jardinez was first arrested Saturday night in the rural community of Knights Landing outside Sacramento. The California Highway Patrol said Huazo-Jardinez was intoxicated and speeding when the truck he was driving missed a sharp curve and slammed into the Pacheco family’s live-in trailer.

The accident killed Jose Pacheco, 38, Anna Pacheco, 34, and their son Angel Pacheco, 10. The Pachecos’ 11-year-old daughter remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Huazo-Jardinez was released from the Sutter County Jail on $300,000 bail Sunday after a judge refused the CHP’s request for $1-million bail, the Sacramento Bee reported. Jail records show Huazo-Jardinez listed a Yuba City address as his residence.

Prince said Huazo-Jardinez will remain in federal custody until his immigration status is determined.

