California Court of Appeal justice faces sexual misconduct charges

A state judicial watchdog commission on Monday charged Los Angeles-based state Court of Appeal Justice Jeffrey Johnson with nine counts of misconduct, including sexual harassment and grabbing the breast of a female justice.
The Commission on Judicial Performance, which issued the charges, said a formal hearing would be convened to examine the evidence.
Johnson, a former federal prosecutor appointed to the appeals court by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, could face removal from the bench.
Johnson served as a federal magistrate for 10 years before joining the Court of Appeal, and the charges filed against him date to that time.
Johnson said through his lawyer that he denied all the allegations and passed a polygraph test in which he was asked about the most serious of the charges.
The allegations against Johnson include offensive conduct toward a fellow appeals court justice.
The charges describe the conduct toward the justice as “unwelcome, undignified, discourteous, and offensive” and akin to sexual harassment or sex discrimination.
In July 2012, Johnson and the justice met in the hallway of the courthouse, according to the charges. She told Johnson she had just finished a particularly difficult hearing.
After making a remark about her breasts, Johnson then allegedly squeezed one of them.
Between January 2010 and June 2018, Johnson repeatedly hugged the justice and put his hand on one of her breasts and patted her on her buttocks at the courthouse, the charges state.
In December 2015, according to the charges, after a discussion about sexual harassment charges “against one or two other judicial officers,” Johnson told the justice: “You would never report me, would you?”
(The Times generally does not name victims of sexual assault unless they have agreed to be identified.)
Johnson also allegedly harassed California Highway Patrol officers who worked for the agency’s judicial protection division and were assigned to drive Johnson to the airport and various functions.
According to the charges, Johnson told a female officer that he wanted to take off her clothes and have sex with her. He also is charged with putting his hand on her thigh while she was driving and asking her to pull over so the two could have sex.
Another CHP officer reported that Johnson spoke to her in a sexually suggestive manner and invited her into his home when no one else was there.