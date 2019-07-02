Advertisement

Jury deliberates case of Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher, who is charged with murder

By Associated Press
Jul 01, 2019 | 9:50 PM
| san diego
Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher with his wife, Andrea Gallagher, arriving last week at military court in San Diego. (Julie Watson / Associated Press)

The case of a decorated Navy SEAL charged with murder and other crimes in Iraq is in the hands of a jury.

Jurors in San Diego will resume deliberations Tuesday in the court-martial of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, who is accused of killing a wounded war prisoner in Iraq in 2017. He has pleaded not guilty.

Closing arguments wrapped up Monday with a military prosecutor asserting that the proof of Gallagher’s guilt is his own words, his own photos and the testimony of his fellow troops.

Defense lawyers called the case a “mutiny” by entitled, junior SEALs trying to oust a demanding chief.

The jury is made up of five Marines and two sailors, including a SEAL, many of whom had been in heavy combat in Iraq.

