Scenic Laguna Beach needs more public trees, O.C. grand jury report says

The grand jury “observed that there was a great disparity between Orange County cities’ urban forests and wanted to study the reasons behind the disparity,” according to the report. “Why is it that some cities in Orange County have a healthy and vibrant urban forest while others do not? Are there best practices in creating and maintaining a healthy urban forest and, if so, why aren’t these practices followed by every city? … Could the grand jury suggest changes to the 34 cities in Orange County that would make our urban forest healthier and more beneficial to its residents?”