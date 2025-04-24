What we know about the man accused of chainsawing downtown L.A. trees in bizarre attack

The felling of at least 13 trees on public sidewalks has sparked outrage across Los Angeles, with some suggesting the wanton vandalism marked a new low for the city. Here, vandalized trees lie on the sidewalk along South Grand Avenue recently.

The chainsaw attack on trees in downtown Los Angeles had multiple mysteries.

One: Who did it? Two: What was the motive for such a bizarre crime.

“I have 35 years on the Los Angeles Police Department, and I have never seen anyone go and attack trees, especially around the time of Earth Day,” LAPD Cmdr. Lillian Carranza.

On Wednesday, authorities announced that Samuel Patrick Groft, 45, had been arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism,and that they had connected him to 13 downed trees in five locations across the city. He was arrested on Earth Day, which was Tuesday.

He has an extensive criminal history, according to law enforcement sources, and once posted on social media that he believed his mind was being controlled by “electronic weapons.”

Groft could not be reached for comment.

The felling of at least 13 trees on public sidewalks over more than a week has sparked outrage across the city, with some suggesting the wanton vandalism marked a new low for a city that has been struggling with manifold social and economic crises.

On social media sites, some indignant city residents speculated wildly that the acts were committed by unscrupulous developers who “wanted the trees gone” or were orchestrated secretly by the City of Los Angeles.

A distinctive appearance

When surveillance images of a bald and goateed suspect dressed in black and pedaling a BMX-style bicycle while also toting a dark backpack and large duffel bag were released by the Los Angeles Police Department this week, many wondered what could move a person to attack city trees.

The Los Angeles Police Department released this surveillance image of the man suspected of cutting down numerous trees in downtown Los Angeles and other neighborhoods. (LAPD)

The stern faced suspect was described as standing 6-feet 4-inches tall and weighing 230 pounds. “Use caution and do not approach,” LAPD community alerts warned.

Groft, who law enforcement sources say bears a tattoo of the Roman numerals 666 on the back of his head, was taken into custody at a homeless encampment on Sunset Boulevard and Custer Avenue in Chinatown.

Groft was found in possession of a chain saw when he was arrested, police said Wednesday. He has previously been convicted of and served time for assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence, felony vandalism and a hit-and-run, according to court records. LAPD officials declined to comment further on his criminal history, but detectives said they were aware of him from prior cases.

‘That ain’t normal’

One person who spends time in the neighborhood where Groft was taken into custody told The Times they had seen the suspect using a chain saw on a metal pole.

“There was sparks and s— flying everywhere,” said the person, who asked to remain anonymous for safety reasons. “That ain’t normal.”

In 2023, Groft told a student journalist from Cal State L.A. that he’d been living on the streets for several years, ever since he had completed a mental health court diversion program, which provides residential mental health treatment to people facing jail time as an alternative to incarceration.

LAPD officials declined to comment on whether Groft was currently dealing with mental illness or substance abuse. They also declined to share any possible motive for the tree cuttings.

A linked In account that bears Groft’s name and photograph includes a signed 2017 letter that states “I have been constantly followed slandered and even mind controlled through electronic weapons which are trying to lure me into a massive setup of some sort.”

A pecular crime

Groft is accused of severing the first tree trunk on April 13 and his most recent on Tuesday, the day he was arrested, police said. Detectives said they are still confirming the exact dates and times of all the incidents, but said some occurred in broad daylight and others in the middle of the night.

One tree was cut in the 500 block of North Broadway; three were sawed near 1550 W. 8th St.; five were downed near 350 S. Grand Ave.; three were cut near 717 W. Temple St.; and one was taken out near 300 Treadwell St., according to LAPD officials. Additional locations of fallen trees are still being investigated.

Many people who live near the affected trees brought up not only their safety concerns after the incident, but also the major environmental loss of important shade, stormwater management and habitat.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement that the situation is “truly beyond comprehension” and that public works crews are working to replace the trees as soon as possible.

Trees provide many benefits to urban areas. They clean the air, replenish the groundwater, capture stormwater runoff, slow the deterioration of streets and have been shown to reduce crime.

Staff Writers Clara Harter and David Zahniser contributed to this report.